Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10 [Image 7 of 7]

    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, from 366th Fighter Wing and 124th Fighter Wing, respectively, fly in formation, May 15, 2020, over Hailey, Idaho. This flyover took route over several medical centers across Idaho as a salute to the efforts first responders put forth to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 20:38
    Photo ID: 6218524
    VIRIN: 200515-F-MM641-1074
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 26.83 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10
    Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    formation
    mountains
    fighter jets
    F-15
    jets
    A-10
    flyover
    mountain home
    landscape
    Idaho
    Hailey
    366fw
    Air Force salutes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT