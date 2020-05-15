Air Force Salutes - F-15, A-10

U.S. Air Force F-15 Strike Eagles and A-10 Thunderbolt II’s, from 366th Fighter Wing and 124th Fighter Wing, respectively, fly in formation, May 15, 2020, over Hailey, Idaho. This flyover took route over several medical centers across Idaho as a salute to the efforts first responders put forth to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Kobialka)

