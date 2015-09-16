A Soldier with the 1st Engineer Brigade disinfects a room at the Lt. Joseph Terry CBRN Responder Training Facility during a class instructing members of clean teams from each brigade the proper way to clean and disinfect in the event a mission-essential facility is affected by COVID-19.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2015 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:48 Photo ID: 6218468 VIRIN: 200510-A-EX989-004 Resolution: 4780x3190 Size: 1.16 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Leonard Wood stands up specialized cleaning teams [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.