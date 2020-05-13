PEARL HARBOR (May 13, 2020) Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators onboard SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) Mark 11 conduct routine navigation training. NSW organizes, mans, trains, equips, deploys, sustains, and provides command and control of NSW forces to conduct full spectrum undersea special operations and activities worldwide in support of Geographic Combatant Commanders and national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Christopher Perez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 17:42 Photo ID: 6218459 VIRIN: 200513-N-IS885-153 Resolution: 2374x1582 Size: 2.36 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators onboard SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) Mark 11 conduct routine navigation training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.