    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Special Warfare Group Three

    PEARL HARBOR (May 13, 2020) Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators onboard SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) Mark 11 conduct routine navigation training. NSW organizes, mans, trains, equips, deploys, sustains, and provides command and control of NSW forces to conduct full spectrum undersea special operations and activities worldwide in support of Geographic Combatant Commanders and national interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communications Specialist Christopher Perez) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare (NSW) operators onboard SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV) Mark 11 conduct routine navigation training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEALs
    NSW
    Navy
    SDV

