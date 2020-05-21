Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    49th Wing receives a new commander [Image 1 of 2]

    49th Wing receives a new commander

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, stands at attention after assuming command of the 49th Wing, May 21, 2020, on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Holloman is the premiere training base for F-16 Viper and MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. BreeAnn Sachs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 16:23
    Photo ID: 6218310
    VIRIN: 200521-F-DB997-1009
    Resolution: 4637x3312
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 49th Wing receives a new commander [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt BreeAnn Sachs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    49th Wing receives a new commander
    49th Wing receives a new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    49th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT