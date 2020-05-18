Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor [Image 2 of 3]

    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor

    FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    1st Lt. Nick Frederico is a pilot and a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard, 103rd Medical Group. Frederico graduated from University of Connecticut Medical School with a Doctor of Medicine Degree. (Photo courtesy of 1st Lt. Nick Frederico)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 16:20
    Photo ID: 6218292
    VIRIN: 200518-Z-ZZ123-001
    Resolution: 633x649
    Size: 68.66 KB
    Location: FARMINGTON, CT, US 
    Hometown: TORRINGTON, CT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor
    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor
    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nick Frederico: Pilot, Guardsman and future doctor

    TAGS

    AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    103RD AIRLIFT WING
    CONNECTICUT AIR NATIONAL GUARD
    103 AW
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT