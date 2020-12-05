New York, NY, May 7, 2020--New York State is getting the word out. Traffic signs on I-495 encourage residents to "Wash Hands" and "Wear A Mask In Public" as ways to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by K.C. Wilsey/FEMA
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 14:35
|Photo ID:
|6217990
|VIRIN:
|200512-O-KW201-778
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Signs Spread The Message [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Wilsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
