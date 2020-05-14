Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200515-N-N3754-1075 [Image 1 of 2]

    200515-N-N3754-1075

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    200515-N-N3754-1075 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) with embarked U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team conducts enhanced counter narcotics operations May 14. The Pinckney and embarked LEDET recovered an estimated 1,400 kilograms of cocaine. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 10:59
    Photo ID: 6217680
    VIRIN: 200515-N-N3754-1075
    Resolution: 1273x782
    Size: 729.19 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200515-N-N3754-1075 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200515-N-N3754-1075
    200514-N-N3764-002

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Pinckney Takes Down Drug Vessel – Seizes 70 Bales of Cocaine

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    U.S. Southern Command
    USS Pinckney
    DDG 91
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Enhanced CN Ops
    Enhanced CN Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT