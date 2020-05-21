Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 1 Seabees install sewage lines for kennel office building project. [Image 2 of 3]

    NMCB 1 Seabees install sewage lines for kennel office building project.

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mark Hays 

    Commander Task Force 68

    200521-N-JX484-0056
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 21, 2020) -- Utilitiesman 2nd Class Kent Weast, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operates a compactor during a sewage line installation project for a kennel office building on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 21, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 Seabees install sewage lines for kennel office building project. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Mark Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 1
    NS Rota
    CTF 68

