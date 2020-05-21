200521-N-JX484-0056

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 21, 2020) -- Utilitiesman 2nd Class Kent Weast, from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 68, operates a compactor during a sewage line installation project for a kennel office building on board Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 21, 2020. CTF 68 provides explosive ordnance disposal operations, naval construction, expeditionary security, and theater security efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Andrew Hays/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 06:26 Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES This work, NMCB 1 Seabees install sewage lines for kennel office building project. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Mark Hays