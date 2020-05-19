A full Apache attack helicopter battalion trains over Bavaria

"Apaches hovering in the valley" Yesterday, 1-3rd Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conducted a battalion training flight of 18 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The training mission was an opportunity for 1-3 ARB to conduct a training mission with the full battalion under realistic conditions. The objective area was far enough away to necessitate detailed planning at the company and platoon level. This was a great first step on a progressive training plan to execute collective training. Chinooks from 1-214th Aviation Regiment were also present during the training flight in support of the Attack Battalion.(U.S. Army photos by Sgt Justin Ashaw)

