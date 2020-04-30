200430-N-HI746-1066

Chief Logistics Specialist Ubaldo S. Huaromo, the Material Management Division Leading Chief Petty Officer and Transportation Officer, talks to Cmdr. Jeffrey Giles, the Fleet Logistics Center Diego Garcia site director, while sorting mail onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia April 30, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 04:54 Photo ID: 6217466 VIRIN: 200430-N-HI746-1066 Resolution: 4561x3258 Size: 1.44 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rise to Anchors: From the Mountains of Peru to U.S. Navy Sailor [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.