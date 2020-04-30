Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rise to Anchors: From the Mountains of Peru to U.S. Navy Sailor [Image 2 of 3]

    Rise to Anchors: From the Mountains of Peru to U.S. Navy Sailor

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    200430-N-HI746-1066
    Chief Logistics Specialist Ubaldo S. Huaromo, the Material Management Division Leading Chief Petty Officer and Transportation Officer, talks to Cmdr. Jeffrey Giles, the Fleet Logistics Center Diego Garcia site director, while sorting mail onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia April 30, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper (released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 04:54
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rise to Anchors: From the Mountains of Peru to U.S. Navy Sailor [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

