200518-N-UA460-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea with Tippecanoe and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Tom Welter)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 00:09
|Photo ID:
|6217303
|VIRIN:
|200518-N-UA460-0001
|Resolution:
|2992x2000
|Size:
|734.19 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts RAS with USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 3 of 3], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT