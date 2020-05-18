Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts RAS with USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 1 of 3]

    USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts RAS with USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    200518-N-UA460-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea with Tippecanoe and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Tom Welter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 00:09
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts RAS with USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 3 of 3], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

