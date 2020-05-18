USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) Conducts RAS with USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

200518-N-UA460-0001 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) - An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the “Golden Falcons” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 lifts off with supplies from the flight deck of the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea with Tippecanoe and U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). (U.S. Navy photo by Tom Welter)

Date Taken: 05.18.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA