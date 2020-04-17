60th Communications Squadron keeps Travis AFB connected amid pandemic

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Dvorak, 60th Communications Squadron cyber maintenance and operations controller, assists a customer over the phone April 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The squadron’s cyber maintenance and operations control center monitors the health of the classified and non-classified networks to identify and troubleshoot issues with the systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
