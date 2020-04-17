U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Dvorak, 60th Communications Squadron cyber maintenance and operations controller, assists a customer over the phone April 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The squadron’s cyber maintenance and operations control center monitors the health of the classified and non-classified networks to identify and troubleshoot issues with the systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 17:04 Photo ID: 6216970 VIRIN: 200417-F-NP696-1015 Resolution: 5484x3364 Size: 2.37 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th Communications Squadron keeps Travis AFB connected amid pandemic [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.