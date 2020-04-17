Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th Communications Squadron keeps Travis AFB connected amid pandemic [Image 3 of 3]

    60th Communications Squadron keeps Travis AFB connected amid pandemic

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Dvorak, 60th Communications Squadron cyber maintenance and operations controller, assists a customer over the phone April 17, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The squadron’s cyber maintenance and operations control center monitors the health of the classified and non-classified networks to identify and troubleshoot issues with the systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

