615th MP Co Site Exploitation Course

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, uncover a hidden cache using a metal detector as part of the Combined Arms Training Course's culminating event for Site Exploitation, May 14, 2020, Grafenwoehr Training Area. The 5-day site exploitation course develops knowledge and skills to effectively conduct material and personnel exploitation to feed future operations and targeting.
MPs Complete Site Exploitation Course
