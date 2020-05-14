Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    615th MP Co Site Exploitation Course [Image 11 of 11]

    615th MP Co Site Exploitation Course

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Agustin Lopez 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th MP Battalion, uncover a hidden cache using a metal detector as part of the Combined Arms Training Course's culminating event for Site Exploitation, May 14, 2020, Grafenwoehr Training Area. The 5-day site exploitation course develops knowledge and skills to effectively conduct material and personnel exploitation to feed future operations and targeting.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 615th MP Co Site Exploitation Course [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Agustin Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MPs Complete Site Exploitation Course

    615th Military Police Company
    site exploitation
    Combined Arms Training Course
    7th Army Training Command
    709th Mililtary Police Battalion

