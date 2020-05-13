PNSY Partners with USAMMDA on 3-D Printed Test Swabs

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine: The shipyard now has the equipment in place to produce 10,000 nasal swabs per day, with the ability for scaling up to meet an even larger demand should the need arise. Pictured, Industrial Engineer Oscar Savastio removes are completed swab batch from a 3D printer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released).
05.13.2020
05.20.2020
|6216328
|200513-N-TT535-015
|3000x2400
|1.17 MB
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|1
|1
|0
