    PNSY Partners with USAMMDA on 3-D Printed Test Swabs [Image 3 of 4]

    PNSY Partners with USAMMDA on 3-D Printed Test Swabs

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Carey Phillips 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine: The shipyard now has the equipment in place to produce 10,000 nasal swabs per day, with the ability for scaling up to meet an even larger demand should the need arise. Pictured, Industrial Engineer Oscar Savastio removes are completed swab batch from a 3D printer. (U.S. Navy photo by Jim Cleveland/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.13.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:41
    Photo ID: 6216328
    VIRIN: 200513-N-TT535-015
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    This work, PNSY Partners with USAMMDA on 3-D Printed Test Swabs [Image 4 of 4], by Carey Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Army Medicine
    Army Tech
    USAMMDA
    Army Futures
    USAMRDC
    COVID-19
    Test Swabs

