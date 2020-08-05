Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Police Week 2020 [Image 8 of 8]

    Police Week 2020

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Derry 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Security Forces Squadron attend a guard mount at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 8, 2020. Guard mounts provide Airmen with information and briefings prior to their shifts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Derry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 08:40
    Photo ID: 6216158
    VIRIN: 200508-F-YG657-1341
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week 2020 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

