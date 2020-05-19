Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rear Adm. Collin Green speaks during Command Leadership Seminar

    Rear Adm. Collin Green speaks during Command Leadership Seminar

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Gaskill 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2020) — Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command Rear Adm. Collin Green addresses a group of prospective commanding officers and command master chiefs during a Command Leadership Seminar at the Center for SEAL and SWCC onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is committed to the deliberate development of tactical excellence, ethics and leadership to deliver the NSW Force the nation expects. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Will Gaskill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 02:10
    Photo ID: 6215988
    VIRIN: 200519-N-SU278-0039
    Resolution: 4730x3154
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Collin Green speaks during Command Leadership Seminar, by PO1 William Gaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Special Warfare
    NSW
    U.S. Navy
    SEAL Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT