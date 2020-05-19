Rear Adm. Collin Green speaks during Command Leadership Seminar

SAN DIEGO (May 19, 2020) — Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command Rear Adm. Collin Green addresses a group of prospective commanding officers and command master chiefs during a Command Leadership Seminar at the Center for SEAL and SWCC onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado. Naval Special Warfare is committed to the deliberate development of tactical excellence, ethics and leadership to deliver the NSW Force the nation expects. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Will Gaskill)

