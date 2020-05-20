200520-N-HH215-1018

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2020) Shoppers purchase groceries at the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commissary May 20. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 00:57 Photo ID: 6215976 VIRIN: 200520-N-HH215-1018 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 1.09 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Offers the Samaritan Shoppers Program [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.