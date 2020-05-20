Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Offers the Samaritan Shoppers Program [Image 2 of 2]

    Fleet Activities Yokosuka Offers the Samaritan Shoppers Program

    JAPAN

    05.20.2020

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 20, 2020) Shoppers purchase groceries at the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) commissary May 20. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

