    BLT 1/4 enhances fast-roping techniques [Image 1 of 2]

    BLT 1/4 enhances fast-roping techniques

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Britany Rowlett 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Oterofalcon, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a stopping procedure during fast-rope training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2020. Fast-rope training enables the BLT to conduct hasty insertions directly onto their objective, improving their ability to conduct various missions, such as conducting expeditionary strikes, raids or embassy reinforcement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    VIRIN: 200514-M-ZN327-0066
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/4 enhances fast-roping techniques [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    15th MEU
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    deployment
    fast-rope

