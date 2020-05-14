U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Pablo Oterofalcon, a rifleman with Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs a stopping procedure during fast-rope training at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 14, 2020. Fast-rope training enables the BLT to conduct hasty insertions directly onto their objective, improving their ability to conduct various missions, such as conducting expeditionary strikes, raids or embassy reinforcement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Britany Rowlett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 20:36 Photo ID: 6215484 VIRIN: 200514-M-ZN327-0066 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 405.43 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/4 enhances fast-roping techniques [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Britany Rowlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.