    Coast Guard Sitka-based aircrews salute healthcare personnel during pandemic [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sitka-based aircrews salute healthcare personnel during pandemic

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Two Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews fly in formation to provide an air salute to healthcare personnel working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitka, Alaska, May 15, 2020. As COVID-19 concerns have altered most daily operations, Coast Guard Alaska-based units have adapted and overcome challenges to maintain full mission readiness throughout the last frontier. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Don Kluting.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 19:24
    Photo ID: 6215468
    VIRIN: 200515-G-G0217-1007
    Resolution: 1461x974
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Sitka-based aircrews salute healthcare personnel during pandemic [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

