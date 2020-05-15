Coast Guard Sitka-based aircrews salute healthcare personnel during pandemic

Two Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews fly in formation to provide an air salute to healthcare personnel working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Sitka, Alaska, May 15, 2020. As COVID-19 concerns have altered most daily operations, Coast Guard Alaska-based units have adapted and overcome challenges to maintain full mission readiness throughout the last frontier. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo by Don Kluting.

