    Team Players: Intelligence Reservists stand out on the job, in the community [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Players: Intelligence Reservists stand out on the job, in the community

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2019

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Darnell Cannady 

    480th ISR Wing

    Senior Airman Erin Laurent and Staff Sgt. Daniel Rue, both assigned to the 718th Intelligence Squadron, collect intelligence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The 718th IS has logged more than 139,000 mission hours since 2014 as an integral part of continuous operations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by tech. Sgt. Darnell T. Cannady)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2019
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 17:58
    Photo ID: 6215402
    VIRIN: 191102-F-LI951-074
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Players: Intelligence Reservists stand out on the job, in the community [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Darnell Cannady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reservists
    Citizen Airmen
    480 ISRW
    718 IS

