Camp Lejeune Post Office takes precautionary measures in response to COVID-19

A U.S. Marine and U.S. Postal Service worker both wear face coverings as protective measures against the spread of COVID-19 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune Post Office, North Carolina, May 15, 2020. It is mandatory for individuals to possess and wear face coverings when in base activities in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Karina Lopezmata)

