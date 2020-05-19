200519-N-KK394-1025

COLON, Panama (May 19, 2020) Sailors prepare the starboard anchor during a sea-and-anchor evolution on the forecastle of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) as the ship pulls into Colon, Panama for stores and fuel. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

