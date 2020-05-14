Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Spc. Nasir Stoner 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    176th Firefighting Team Soldiers pose in front of their vehicle during preparation for their deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Nasir Stoner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 08:57
    Photo ID: 6214559
    VIRIN: 200514-A-EJ957-049
    Resolution: 1024x680
    Size: 140.01 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Firefighters, by SPC Nasir Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Romania
    Firefighters
    Deployment

