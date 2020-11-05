SOUTHERN ARABIAN GULF (May 11, 2020) Two UH-60M helicopters attached to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Joint Aviation Command (JAC) take off during flight operations aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce)

