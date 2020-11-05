Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    05.11.2020

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    SOUTHERN ARABIAN GULF (May 11, 2020) Two UH-60M helicopters attached to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Joint Aviation Command (JAC) take off during flight operations aboard the expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3). Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
