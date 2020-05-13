Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    05.13.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Reverend Koichi Hirano, pastor at the Tokyo Horizon Chapel in Machida, speaks during a drive-in National Day of Prayer observance at Camp Zama, Japan, May 14.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama celebrates National Day of Prayer with drive-in service [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

