    b-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for bomber task force deployment [Image 5 of 5]

    b-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for bomber task force deployment

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman River Bruce 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachary Cruz, 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron B-1B Lancer assistant crew chief, walks toward a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 17, 2020. B-1B crew chiefs inspect the aircraft from nose to tail before and after flights. The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron deployed to Guam from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, along with 200 Airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas, as part of a Bomber Task Force and is supporting Pacific Air Forces’ strategic deterrence missions and commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman River Bruce)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 23:48
    Photo ID: 6214327
    VIRIN: 200517-F-GD886-1040
    Resolution: 6848x4268
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: US
    This work, b-1B Lancers return to Indo-Pacific for bomber task force deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SrA River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

