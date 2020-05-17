Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Services [Image 1 of 2]

    Religious Services

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2020

    Photo by Seaman Stephanie Contreras 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    200517-N-WF663-1007
    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Sexson, from San Antonio, records music for a religious service aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephanie Contreras/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 00:30
    Photo ID: 6212776
    VIRIN: 200517-N-WF663-1007
    Resolution: 4957x3541
    Size: 823.77 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Religious Services [Image 2 of 2], by SN Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Religious Services
    Religious Services

    "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Navy
    CVN 72"

