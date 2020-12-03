Members of the AFWERX Austin team listen to Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I companies pitch their solutions as part of the technical selection process to Phase II during the Virtual Spark Collider and Pitch Bowl in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2020. The quick-turn virtual experience boasted more than 150 individual events in 15 virtual rooms over the course of 8 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 19:09
|Photo ID:
|6142779
|VIRIN:
|200312-Z-KR223-0389
|Resolution:
|4699x3356
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Watching pitches [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jordyn Fetter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force pivots to virtually connect defense innovators, announces ‘big bets’
LEAVE A COMMENT