    Watching pitches [Image 4 of 4]

    Watching pitches

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter 

    AFWERX

    Members of the AFWERX Austin team listen to Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I companies pitch their solutions as part of the technical selection process to Phase II during the Virtual Spark Collider and Pitch Bowl in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2020. The quick-turn virtual experience boasted more than 150 individual events in 15 virtual rooms over the course of 8 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordyn Fetter)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force pivots to virtually connect defense innovators, announces ‘big bets’

    TAGS

    SECAF
    military
    Air Force
    USAF
    Austin Texas
    modernization
    innovation
    Capital Factory
    AFWERX
    Dr. Will Roper
    intrapreneur
    startups
    Barbara Barrett
    AFVentures
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    STRATFI
    virtual event

