Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Idaho Air National Guard Capt. Mike Shufeldt

    Idaho Air National Guard Capt. Mike Shufeldt

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2020

    Photo by Katie Lange 

    DMA Social Media

    Idaho Air National Guard Capt. Mike Shufeldt takes a selfie with his dog, Poppy, while out on a hike in Boise, Idaho. Photo courtesy of Idaho Air National Guard Capt. Mike Shufeldt

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:04
    Photo ID: 6142573
    VIRIN: 200317-Z-ZZ999-389
    Resolution: 2183x2648
    Size: 707.3 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho Air National Guard Capt. Mike Shufeldt, by Katie Lange, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airman
    dog
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT