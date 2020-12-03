Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4]

    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hayden Legg 

    23d Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 23d Medical Group washes his hands March 12, 2020, at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The 23d CES constructed tents to help facilitate the 23d Medical Group with screening symptomatic patients for COVID-19 in a secure location to minimize further spread. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Hayden Legg)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 14:36
    Photo ID: 6142505
    VIRIN: 200312-F-TY831-1010
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19
    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19
    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19
    23d CES, MDG prepare for COVID-19

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    MAFB
    23d Wing
    23d MDG
    23d CES
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail
    COVID-19
    ReadyAF
    covidUSAF

