    PEO Aviation announces Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Awards

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    The FLRAA CD&RR project agreements under the AMTC OTA were awarded to Bell Textron Incorporated, and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation. These competitively awarded OTA agreements consist of risk reduction activities that combine government research with input from industry partners to inform the future development and procurement of the FLRAA weapons system. Deliverables include initial conceptual designs, requirements feasibility, and trade studies using model based systems engineering. These CD&RR agreements will extend over two years, informing the final Army requirements and the program of record planned for competition in 2022. (Photos courtesy of Industry)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO Aviation announces Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Awards [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PEO Aviation announces Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Awards

    TAGS

    US Army
    Modernization
    Army Contracting Command
    PEO Aviation
    Future Vertical Lift
    Future Long Ra

