Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCESG Graduation [Image 2 of 7]

    MCESG Graduation

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Embassy Security Group (MCESG) conduct a graduation ceremony for class 2-20 at Warner Hall aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Mar. 9, 2019. The mission of MCESG is to screen, train, assign, and ensure operational readiness, administration, logistical support and discipline of Marines for duty as Marine Security Guards. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. George Nudo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 09:34
    Photo ID: 6141923
    VIRIN: 200306-M-KK207-0024
    Resolution: 4451x2967
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCESG Graduation [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl George Nudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation
    MCESG Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO
    COMMSTRAT
    USMC COMMSTRAT
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT