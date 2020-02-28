Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Meagan Christoph 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    200228-N-XT693-108 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 28, 2020) Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso’s family and friends place his new shoulder boards on his uniform during his commissioning ceremony, Feb. 28, 2020. DeCenso served as the leading chief petty officer at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton and was commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:00
    VIRIN: 200228-N-XT693-108
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso, by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ensign
    Limited Duty Officer
    NMRTC Bremerton

