I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso

200228-N-XT693-108 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 28, 2020) Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso’s family and friends place his new shoulder boards on his uniform during his commissioning ceremony, Feb. 28, 2020. DeCenso served as the leading chief petty officer at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton and was commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph/Released)

