200228-N-XT693-108 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 28, 2020) Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso’s family and friends place his new shoulder boards on his uniform during his commissioning ceremony, Feb. 28, 2020. DeCenso served as the leading chief petty officer at Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton and was commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Meagan Christoph/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6141269
|VIRIN:
|200228-N-XT693-108
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|475.77 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso, by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso
