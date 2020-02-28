“I am Navy Medicine Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso, assigned to Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Facility (NMRTC) Bremerton.”



DeCenso, from New Middletown, Ohio, graduated from Springfield Local High School in 2003, earned a bachelor of science in finance from Youngstown State in 2008, and earned a masters in finance from Southern New Hampshire University in 2016.



His military career began in 2008 after earning his bachelor degree from Youngstown State.



“I joined the Navy in 2008 not really knowing exactly what I wanted to do with my life at the time,” said DeCenso. “I just graduated college, but wanted to see the world and travel.”



DeCenso explained that he had planned on getting out of the Navy after finishing his first contract, but he met his mentor, now retired Chief Personnel Specialist, Matt Nemmers.



“From day one he made me realize that I can do something very exciting with my Navy career by showing me trust and respect that just gave me the drive that I needed to succeed in my career and in life,” said DeCenso.



Nemmers and DeCenso set two goals for DeCenso to achieve. The first goal was for DeCenso to be selected as chief petty officer before Nemmers retired. This goal was achieved six months prior to Nemmers retiring. The second goal was for DeCenso to commission as an officer in the Navy.



“The second goal was just accomplished on March 1, 2020, when I commissioned through the Limited Duty Officer program,” said DeCenso.



DeCenso explained that setting goals and working toward them a little every day is important for Sailors to do in their life.



“I tell all my Sailors that have worked with me, you must set your goals and strive to hit them all,” said DeCenso. “You will sometimes hit a part of your life where you think the goals are unattainable, but as long as you have the passion and hope, then you can get over that obstacle. Never stop until you complete them all.”



When asked how it felt to be selected for commissioning amongst all that pursue it DeCenso replied, “I am very blessed to get this opportunity to commission as an admin officer.”



DeCenso stressed the importance of setting goals to not only have a person better themselves, shipmates, and family by posing the open-ended question, “What have you done today to better yourself, your family, and your peers?”



While at NMRTC Bremerton, DeCenso served as the leading chief petty officer of Human Resources department.



When asked how he has supported Navy Medicine surgeon general’s priority of mission readiness, DeCenso summed up his time in Navy Medicine at NMRTC Bremerton by saying, “Ensure each Sailor is ready to deploy at all times through critical care of them and their dependents.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 17:00 Story ID: 365314 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am Navy Medicine: Ensign Jeffrey DeCenso, by PO3 Meagan Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.