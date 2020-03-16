Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WVNG experts provide PPE safety training for regional first responders [Image 4 of 7]

    WVNG experts provide PPE safety training for regional first responders

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard's (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team (CST) and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) provide hands-on personal protective equipment (PPE) instruction to members of first responder agencies from Kentucky and West Virginia, March 16, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. The just-in-time training was conducted in order to educate first responders on how to minimize cross-contamination through the proper wear of, “donning” and the procedures for “doffing” PPE. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG experts provide PPE safety training for regional first responders [Image 7 of 7], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Decontamination
    Decon
    Public Health
    CST
    West Virginia
    CERFP
    West Virginia National Guard
    Hospital
    National Guard
    WVNG
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    1st Responders

