    Defense Officials Brief About COVID-19 [Image 9 of 10]

    Defense Officials Brief About COVID-19

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2020

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Rath Hoffman and Joint Staff Surgeon Air Force Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Paul Friedrichs brief the media about the Defense Department’s response to COVID-19, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 16, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 15:41
    Photo ID: 6141153
    VIRIN: 200316-D-BN624-0055
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Officials Brief About COVID-19 [Image 10 of 10], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Staff surgeon
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Jonathan Rath Hoffman
    Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs

