    Yuma Proving Ground's STEM program aims to inspire students

    

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2020

    Photo by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    During the YPG STEM day students had a lot of hands-on opportunities, one of which was at the Air Delivery hanger where they tested throwing mini-parachutes to see how they would land safely.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yuma Proving Ground’s STEM program aims to inspire students [Image 2 of 2], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    
    

