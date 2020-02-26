During the YPG STEM day students had a lot of hands-on opportunities, one of which was at the Air Delivery hanger where they tested throwing mini-parachutes to see how they would land safely.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 14:04
|Photo ID:
|6140964
|VIRIN:
|200226-O-WH463-245
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yuma Proving Ground’s STEM program aims to inspire students [Image 2 of 2], by Ana Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
