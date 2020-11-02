Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Contracting expert transitions to small business

    CO, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2020

    Photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Robert Walter, 50th Space Wing small business specialist, takes notes Feb. 11, 2020, at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado. Walter, a former contracting officer here, started his new positon Feb. 2, 2020. The small business specialist is the 50th Space Wing's catalyst to provide business counseling in support of securing contracts or other business relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Amanda Lovelace)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Contracting expert transitions to small business, by Amn Amanda Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

