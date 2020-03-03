Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Spieker is a Wyoming national guard soldier who works full time as an intelligence analyst for the counterdrug program in the Wyoming Military Department. Cheyenne, Wyo., Mar. 3, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Kristina Kranz)
Soldier helps catch the bad guys
