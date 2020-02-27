Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Critical coordination closes 7,000-mile gap, bolsters ally and U.S. foreign policy

    Critical coordination closes 7,000-mile gap, bolsters ally and U.S. foreign policy

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2020

    Photo by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Sarah Bean briefs members of the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps during the annual Logistics Coordination Meeting held in Huntsville, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 12:17
    Photo ID: 6140848
    VIRIN: 200227-A-IK167-001
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 405.31 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Critical coordination closes 7,000-mile gap, bolsters ally and U.S. foreign policy, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Critical coordination closes 7,000-mile gap, bolsters ally and U.S. foreign policy

    TAGS

    Army Materiel Command
    Hanson
    USASAC
    Security Assistance Command
    hqamc
    Royal Saudi Arabia Land Forces Aviation Corps
    RSALFAC
    logistics coordination meeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT