USS Mustin Conducts Anti-Submarine Exercise

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 14, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) launches a torpedo during an anti-submarine exercise. Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15 the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s largest principal force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Askia Collins)

Date Taken: 03.14.2020