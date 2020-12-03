Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Amphibious Landing [Image 5 of 8]

    Amphibious Landing

    SORREISA, NORWAY

    03.12.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, hike near Sorreisa, Norway, March 12, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 08:23
    Photo ID: 6140492
    VIRIN: 200312-M-PR541-2077
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SORREISA, NO 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Amphibious Landing [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

