U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, hike near Sorreisa, Norway, March 12, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6140492
|VIRIN:
|200312-M-PR541-2077
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SORREISA, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Amphibious Landing [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
