Amphibious Landing

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, hike near Sorreisa, Norway, March 12, 2020. Marine Rotational Force-Europe focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the U.S. Marine Corps with allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Menelik Collins)

