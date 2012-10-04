Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary Strike Force Training

    Expeditionary Strike Force Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.10.2012

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) U.S. Marines, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast rope onto the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, during expeditionary strike force training with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) March 15, 2020. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group with the flexible capability of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible combat force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2012
    Photo ID: 6140487
    VIRIN: 200315-N-IW125-2067
    Resolution: 2959x4446
    Size: 856.13 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Strike Force Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    Guided Missile Cruiser
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    LHA 6
    USS America

