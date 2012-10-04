SOUTH CHINA SEA (March 15, 2020) U.S. Marines, from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast rope onto the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided missile-cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, during expeditionary strike force training with the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) March 15, 2020. Operating as an Expeditionary Strike Force, the Navy-Marine Corps team integrates the combat power of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group with the flexible capability of the America Expeditionary Strike Group and 31st Marine Expeditionary unit to provide the fleet commander with a capable, credible combat force that can be deployed anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2012 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 07:42 Photo ID: 6140487 VIRIN: 200315-N-IW125-2067 Resolution: 2959x4446 Size: 856.13 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Strike Force Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.