U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Joelee Sessions assumes command of the 156th Contingency Response Group during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2020. Col. Peter Boone, the 156th Wing commander, passed the guidon, officiating Lt. Col. Sessions as the first-ever commander for the 156th CRG in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
03.14.2020
03.16.2020
6140482
200314-Z-WT236-0043
7200x4800
21.96 MB
CAROLINA, PR, PR
2
0
0
Lt. Col. Joelee D. Sessions assumes command of the new 156th Contingency Response Group
