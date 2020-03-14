Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Joelee Sessions assumes command of the 156th Contingency Response Group [Image 6 of 7]

    Lt. Col. Joelee Sessions assumes command of the 156th Contingency Response Group

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    03.14.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force. Lt. Col. Joelee Sessions assumes command of the 156th Contingency Response Group during a ceremony at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2020. Col. Peter Boone, the 156th Wing commander, passed the guidon, officiating Lt. Col. Sessions as the first-ever commander for the 156th CRG in the Puerto Rico Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    Air National Guard
    Puerto Rico National Guard
    ANG
    156AW
    PRANG
    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    PRNG
    Muñiz Air National Guard Base
    Bucaneros
    PRANG Airman

