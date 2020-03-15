Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 5]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cody Beam 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tate, from Tupelo, Miss., signals to sailors fueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    USS Mustin
    DDG 89
    CTF 70
    Indo-Pacific
    DESRON 15 Surface Warrior

