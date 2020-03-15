USS Mustin Conducts Flight Quarters

PHILIPPINE SEA (Mar. 15, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Tate, from Tupelo, Miss., signals to sailors fueling an MH-60R Sea Hawk assigned to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89). Mustin is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cody Beam)

