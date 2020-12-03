200312-N-KC192-1045

ARABIAN SEA (March 12, 2020) - Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Ailes, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), proctors the Navy-wide advancement exam, March 12, 2020. Bataan is the flagship for the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levi Decker)

Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Location: ARABIAN SEA