Army Reserve cadet maxes the Army fitness test... again

Army Cadet Jacob Simmerman lifts 315 pounds during the deadlift event of the Army Combat Fitness Test in Frisco, Texas, May 14, 2020. This is the second time that Simmerman has achieved the maximum possible score on the new Army standard that's replacing the Army Physical Fitness Test this year. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jeff Daniel)

