Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response [Image 4 of 4]

    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss actions Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is taking in response to the coronavirus during a commander's update brief in the MCI-West Emergency Operations Center on Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. Camp Pendleton Marines are currently setting up a quarantine site for service members who may have been exposed to the virus or who test positive for the virus. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2020
    Date Posted: 03.15.2020 21:56
    Photo ID: 6140072
    VIRIN: 200315-M-GM961-1007
    Resolution: 4838x2721
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response
    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response
    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response
    Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Marine Corps Installations West
    MCI-West
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT