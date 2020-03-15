Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss actions Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is taking in response to the coronavirus during a commander's update brief in the MCI-West Emergency Operations Center on Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. Camp Pendleton Marines are currently setting up a quarantine site for service members who may have been exposed to the virus or who test positive for the virus. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2020 21:56
|Photo ID:
|6140072
|VIRIN:
|200315-M-GM961-1007
|Resolution:
|4838x2721
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Alison Dostie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
