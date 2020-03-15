Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss coronavirus response

Marine Corps Installations West leadership discuss actions Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is taking in response to the coronavirus during a commander's update brief in the MCI-West Emergency Operations Center on Camp Pendleton, California, March 15, 2020. Camp Pendleton Marines are currently setting up a quarantine site for service members who may have been exposed to the virus or who test positive for the virus. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie)

