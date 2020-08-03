Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC-130 live-fire exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    AC-130 live-fire exercise

    AT SEA

    03.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200306-N-N0146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) A U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) AC-130W Stinger II gunship prepares to engage a target during an interoperability live-fire exercise with the costal patrol ship USS Monsoon (PC 4). Monsoon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2020
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AC-130 live-fire exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    live-fire exercise
    AC-130
    SOCCENT

