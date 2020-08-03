AC-130 live-fire exercise

200306-N-N0146-1001 ARABIAN GULF (March 8, 2020) A U.S. Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT) AC-130W Stinger II gunship prepares to engage a target during an interoperability live-fire exercise with the costal patrol ship USS Monsoon (PC 4). Monsoon is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo)

