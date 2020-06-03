200306-N-ML755-1321 ARABIAN GULF (March 6, 2020) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Stephen Loftin, left and Fireman Nicholas Porter, fuel an MH-60R assigned to the Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 48) aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 6, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

